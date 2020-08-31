Sports News of Monday, 31 August 2020

Kotoko @ 85: 57 trophies won since 1935

Asante Kotoko SC

Record holders of the Ghana Premier League, Asante Kotoko SC is 85 years today August 31, 2020.



Asante Kotoko S.C was founded on August 31, 2020, in Kumasi, the capital city of the Ashanti Region in Ghana.



The club which came to meet Accra Hearts of Oak S.C that was founded on November 11, 1935, is arguably the most successful Ghanaian club with their exploits in the African inter-club competition.



They were the first Ghanaian club to win the CAF Champions League and the only club with two trophies in the elite competition on the continent.



Celebrating their 85th anniversary, the club took to Twitter to remind their fans of the successes they have chalked since the club was founded in 1935.



"Happy Birthday, Porcupine Family. Today is our day. Our forbears had a vision which is the reason we are able to celebrate the biggest football club on the continent; the legacy and story formed 85yrs ago that continues to grow."



Below is the breakdown of Asante Kotoko's trophies after 85 years



Ghana Premier League: 23



African Champions League: 2



MTN FA Cup: 9



Ghana Super Cup: 3



Ghana Top 4 Cup: 2



Ghana Anual Republic Day Cup: 3



Ghana Swag Cup: 12



Ghana Telecom Gala: 3



Total of 57 trophies in 85 years.





