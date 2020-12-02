Sports News of Wednesday, 2 December 2020

Source: footballghana.com

Kosta Papic pleads with Hearts of Oak supporters to be patient

Accra Hearts of Oak new coach, Kosta Papic

Newly appointed Accra Hearts of Oak coach, Kosta Papic has called on the club’s supporters to exercise patience with him in order to execute his job to perfection.



The Serbian trainer was named as the head coach on Tuesday following the demotion of Edward Nii Odoom to the youth team.



Papic arrived in Ghana over the weekend to take over the Technical Director role but after a disappointing start to the season, which includes a defeat to Inter Allies on Sunday, November, 29, the club's top hierarchy decided to hand him the coaching role.



The 60-year-old Serbian was in charge of the Phobians when they last won the league in the 2008/09 season.



He will be assisted by Asare Bediako, who was appointed as the assistant coach in November.



In an interview with Wontumi FM in Kumasi, Papic has therefore called on the fans to be patient with him.



"I would like to tell the supporters to be patient with me, I have just arrived. I did not have a Pre-season with the club and I barely know the players here. I will start training with the squad to know what to do.”



His first task will be against Karela United on Friday at the Accra Sports Stadium.

Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.