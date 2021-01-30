Sports News of Saturday, 30 January 2021

Source: Football Ghana

Kosta Papic names Hearts of Oak starting XI for Great Olympics game

Accra Hearts of Oak SC

Kosta Papic has named Accra Hearts of Oak line-up for the Accra derby against Great Olympics in the Premier League tonight.



Coach Kosta Papic has made four changes from the team that drew 0-0 with Berekum Chelsea last weekend.



Afriyie Barnie starts with Victor Aidoo supporting him in the attack.



Emmanuel Nettey makes his return after suffering an injury in the game against Inter Allies. He returns with Manaf Umar who was suspended for the game against Berekum Chelsea because of an accumulation of yellow cards.



Goalkeeper Richmond Ayi maintains his spot with the same back four.



Benjamin Afutu has been included in the matchday squad but starts on the bench.



The much-anticipated game kicks off at 6 pm at the Accra Sports Stadium.



Here is the lineup:



Richmond Ayi, Fatawu Mohammed, Nuru Sulley, Mohammed Alhassan, Raddy Ovouka, Frederick Ansah Botchway, Manaf Umar, Nurudeen Aziz, Emmanuel Nettey, Victor Aidoo, and Daniel Afriyie Barnieh.





TEAM NEWS! ???? | Coach Kosta Papic makes four 4?? changes from the team that drew 0-0 with Berekum Chelsea in our last match.



Nettey, Razak, Manaf and Nurudeen are all back to the starting lineup in this evening’s game. pic.twitter.com/XDvZ3TzG5x — Phobians (@HeartsOfOakGH) January 30, 2021