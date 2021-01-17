Sports News of Sunday, 17 January 2021

Source: ghanasportsonline.com

Kosta Papic names 20-man squad for XI Wonders clash

Hearts of Oak coach Kosta Papic

Hearts of Oak coach Kosta Papic has named his 20-man squad for the Ghana Premier League’s matchday 9 fixture against Techiman XI Wonders at the Accra Sports Stadium.



Trio Lawali Mamani, Abdul Aziz Nurudeen and Emmanuel Nettey are still not available for selection due to late recoveries from various degrees of injuries.



Meanwhile, striker Abednego Tetteh has engineered his way back into the Serbian’s team along with Larry Sumaila and Nuru Suley.



Below is the list of players



GOALKEEPERS: Richmond Ayi, Richard Attah.



DEFENDERS: Mohammed Alhassan, Robert Addo, Fatau Mohammed, Raddy Ovouka, William Denkyi, James Serwornu, Nuru Sulley, Larry Sumaila



MIDFIELDERS: Benjamin Afutu Kotey, Frederick Ansah Botchway, Abdul Manaf Gumah, Eric Dizan, Dominic Eshun.



STRIKERS: Patrick Razak, Abednego Tetteh, Victor Aidoo, Daniel Afriyie Barnieh, Isaac Mensah.



