Sports News of Thursday, 18 February 2021

Source: Ghana Soccernet

Kosta Papic joins PSL side Black Leopards after leaving Hearts of Oak

Former Accra Hearts of Oak coach, Kosta Papic

Serbian trainer Kosta Papic has rejoined South African side Black Leopards as technical manager after leaving Ghanaian giants Accra Hearts of Oak.



Papic left Accra Hearts of Oak after just 78 days in charge citing external influence from the top hierarchy of the club as the reason for his departure.



Having returned to the Phobians for a second spell, it was expected he will turn the fortunes of the club following a good start to his second spell.



However, the 60-year -old shockingly resigned less than three months in charge of the 20 times Ghana Premier League champions.



Premier Soccer League side announced Papic’s return on Thursday after just 24 hours after leaving Ghana.



It is his second return to the club after spending the 2013/14 campaign with Leopards.