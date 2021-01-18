Sports News of Monday, 18 January 2021

Kosta Papic elated with Hearts progress

Kosta Papic, Head Coach of Accra Hearts of Oak is elated with the progress of the team since taking charge but maintains there is still more work to be done.



The Serbian coach since taking charge of the team is unbeaten having won four matches and drawn once propelling Hearts into fourth position and just two points adrift top spot currently occupied by Karela United with 17 points.



Speaking in a post-match presser after their 2-0 win over Eleven Wonders on Sunday, the Hearts coach said it was important catching up with the teams above as it would motivate them to go for the ultimate.



"Three points is very important for us in the situation we found ourselves now and we getting to close to teams ahead of us with regards to the points margin."



"Now my players understand that they have to play for each other and we have developed a system on how we should play and we gradually catching up to that level and so far we are looking very good and progressing nicely," he said.



Coach Papic added that he was not under pressure to win the league, though his team remained focused on making a good impact at the end of the season.



Hearts will play Berekum Chelsea in match-day 10 of the 2020/21 Ghana Premier League.