Sports News of Tuesday, 9 February 2021

Source: Football Ghana

Kosta Papic confident of leading Hearts of Oak to GPL glory despite torrid start

Accra Hearts of Oak coach, Kosta Papic

Accra Hearts of Oak coach, Kosta Papic has hinted that they will beef up the squad when the transfer window opens in their bid to win the ongoing Ghana Premier League title.



The Serbian trainer who took over from Edward Nii Odoom as the head coach of the club has been brilliant but has come under pressure after failing to win his last four matches.



Papic has consistently said his players don't have the winning mentality and lack consistency.



Speaking in an interview, the 60-year-old said a scouting report will be made available to the club tomorrow in order to sign the right players.



According to him, he is not giving up hopes of winning the ongoing season's ultimate.



"My target is to win the Ghana Premier League and when we find the winning formula, we're going to catch the teams ahead of us on the league table," he told Kumasi based Nhyira FM.



"We're looking to strengthen the Hearts of Oak team in the transfer window. We'll receive the scouting reports tomorrow for the list of potential players we could buy," he added.