Kosta Papic calls for patience as he tries to turn things around at Hearts of Oak

Head coach of Accra Hearts of Oak, Kosta Papic

Head coach of Accra Hearts of Oak, Kosta Papic, has called on the fans to be patient with him as he works around the clock to turn things around.



The Ghana Premier League side has had a disappointing start to the season; playing two games in the season, drawing and losing as they attempt to end their 11-year league trophy drought.



The 60-year-old has been confirmed head coach of the club yesterday, his second stint with Hearts of Oak. The first in the 2008/09 season, the last time they won the league.



“We’ve not won the league for almost 11-years, so it’s up for us to win the trophy,” he told Wontumi Radio.



“That will be good for us as coaches, the players and for the supporters, so I will do my best to succeed on that.



”I would like to tell the supporters to be patient with me, I have just arrived.



“I did not have a preseason with the club and I barely know the players here. I will start training with the squad to know what to do.”



Papic might take charge of his first game as Hearts of Oak host league leaders Karela United at the Accra Sports Stadium on Friday, December 4, 2020.

