Sports News of Friday, 30 October 2020

Source: footballmadeinghana.com

Kordzi opens scoring account with Qatarian side Muaithir SC

Kofi Kordzi

Former Hearts of Oak striker Kofi Kordzi opened his scoring account for Qatar side Al Muaithir Sporting Club on Thursday night in their 2-2 stalemate with Al-Shahania.



The Ghanaian found the back of the net for his side on the 23rd minute to spark what looks like a promising career in the Qatar league.



Kordzi who joined the side under former manager Kim Grant bagged six goals in 13 Premier League games for the Phobians in the just cancelled league.



Watch Kordzi’s goal for his new side in Qatar:





Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.