Korblah Junior Kedzie; the latest Ghanaian wonderkid

Sports Features of Sunday, 27 August 2023

Source: Phil John Quartey,

18-year-old Chase FC striker, Korblah Junior Kedzie is a young prodigy to keep an eye on. His ability to play on the wing due to his great pace is something most defenders fear, and his delivery is already well-developed.



Affectionately called 'goal machine', his ability to score with ease makes him dreadful up front, especially in the 18-yard box with a high conversion rate of 98% percent.



In the 2022/23 season, Korblah found the back of the 20 times in 15 games for his club in the Tema Metropolitan Football Association League.



Out of the 20 goals scored he registered a hat-trick on two different occasions. He was also a 4 goals hero against Dasys in one of their matches.



Also, Korblah's versatility coupled with strength, pace, eye for goal, and good passing skills makes him a perfect fit for any club in Ghana and beyond.



With his remarkable showings, his club Tema Chase Football Club believes he will be a great addition to the various national teams in a bid to end her goal drought if given the opportunity.