Konadu Yiadom set for debut with Kryvbas after making match squad

Sports News of Friday, 29 March 2024

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Ghanaian defender Konadu Yiadom is poised to debut for his new club, Kryvbas Kryvyi Rih, having been named in the match squad for this weekend's clash.



The 21-year-old center-back, who recently joined Kryvbas on a season-long loan from Hearts of Oak, has completed his medical tests and training after encountering travel documentation issues since his initial signing announcement in September last year.



Yiadom, known for his impactful stint with Hearts of Oak, where he featured in 20 matches and scored two goals last season, brings promising talent to Kryvbas.



His international experience, representing Ghana in the 2022 CHAN tournament, further underscores his capabilities on the pitch.



Manager Yuriy Mykolayovych Vernydub will decide whether Yiadom makes his debut appearance in Kryvbas' upcoming Ukrainian Premier League fixture against NK Veres-Rivne on Saturday.



Kryvbas, currently enjoying a successful season, sit second in the league standings with 43 points from 21 matches, aiming for continental football qualification next season.



If Yiadom earns his place in the starting lineup, it could mark the beginning of an exciting chapter for both the player and his new club.