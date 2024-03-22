Konadu Yiadom arrives in Ukraine to join FC Kryvbas Kryvyi Rih

Sports News of Friday, 22 March 2024

Source: ghanaguardian.com

Defender Konadu Yiadom has finally made his way to Ukraine to begin his journey with top-flight side FC Kryvbas Kryvyi Rih.



Yiadom's move to the Kryvyi Rih-based club from Ghana Premier League giants Hearts of Oak was initially set for a season-long loan in September of the previous year.



However, challenges in obtaining travel documentation delayed his trip to Ukraine.



After months of waiting, the path has now cleared for the highly-rated centre-back, who arrived in the Eastern European country on Wednesday morning to link up with his new club.



Yiadom, previously of WAFA SC, made a significant impact during his tenure with Hearts of Oak, featuring in 20 matches across various competitions and scoring two goals in the previous season.



Additionally, the 23-year-old showcased his talent on the international stage by representing Ghana in the 2022 CHAN tournament held in Algeria.



Kryvbas is currently enjoying a remarkable season, positioned second in the Ukrainian Premier League standings with 43 points after 21 matches, with aspirations of securing continental football next season.



The towering defender will now join compatriot Prince Kwabena Adu, who arrived at the club in September last year, as they bolster Kryvbas' defensive lineup.