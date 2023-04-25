Kolo Toure tips Man City to beat Arsenal in Premier League decider

Sports News of Tuesday, 25 April 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Former Ivorian international defender, Kolo Toure has tipped Manchester City to beat Arsenal in the Premier League decider on Wednesday April, 25.



Arsenal’s quest to win the Premier League table is on the line as Manchester City are on the verge of overtaking them on the table.



According to him, Arsenal have had a torrid spell in the last few matches while City have enjoyed impressive results in the recent matches.



Having played for both Arsenal and Manchester City, Kolo Toure believes the momentum currently favours Pep Guardiola’s side.



"It’s an incredible title race right now between two great teams and two great managers," Toure said. "For me, when I watch games these days, I just try and analyse – those two clubs, I played for them, so I love them."



"There have been a few draws lately from Arsenal. Manchester City are winning games, they’re playing well and I’d say they have more chance, " Toure told FourFourTwo.



"Football is football and anything can happen but in my opinion… it’ll be Man City, as they have the momentum to win."



