Kojo Frempong bids for Wenchi seat on NPP ticket

Source: GNA

Mr Kojo Frempong, a Parliamentary aspirant of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the Wenchi constituency of the Bono region has outlined his vision for the constituency, and promised to revive the defunct Wenchi Tomato Processing Factory (TOMACAN).



The TOMACAN was known for the processing and packaging of vegetables such as tomatoes, okra, garden eggs, and others he said would create jobs for the youth in the area.



In the 60s the processing facility was the financial cornerstone of Wenchi and the surrounding communities, estimated to create direct employment to more than 1000 people, and indirect jobs to many tomato out-growers, however, it was shut down somewhere 1987 because of inadequate raw materials to feed the factory.



But during a courtesy call to introduce himself to the Wenchi Traditional Council in Wenchi, Mr Frempong said he had already engaged some investors to help revive the factory, saying discussions and agreements were progressing and looked brighter.



Additionally, Mr Frempong said he was also working hard to the setting up of a fruit processing factory in the area, to process mango and cashew, saying all these could be achieved, only if the chiefs and people of the area supported his bid and vote for him in the NPP impending primaries and the Election 2024 to represent the constituents in parliament.



He advised farmers in the area to also form cooperatives so that he would lead them to access financial assistance to expand their farm work and engaged in commercial farming.



Mr Frempong indicated that as one of the second highest foreign income earners, he was in discussions with some foreign partners to invest in the tourism industry, noting that the municipality had a lot of tourist attraction sites and potentials that could be developed to create jobs and improve revenue as well.



He said he had also provided scholarship opportunities to many of the brilliant and needy students in the area to study at home and abroad and was ready to do more if the people endorse and vote for him.



Mr Frempong said the government was aware and would soon reshape the deplorable roads in the area, saying “our roads are on the priority list of cabinet and very soon Wenchi would have first class roads even before Election 2024”.



Osagyefo Ampem Anye Amoampong Tabrako III, the Paramount Chief of Wenchi Traditional Area lauded the contributions of the aspirant towards the holistic development of the Wenchi municipality.



He gave the assurance that the traditional council would rally solidly behind the aspirant not only to win the NPP primaries, but also the parliamentary seat, and asked him to remember and fulfil all his promises when given the chance to represent the people in parliament in the 2024 General Election.