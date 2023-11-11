Kojo Barnni wins PGA Masters

Golf News of Saturday, 11 November 2023

Source: Phil John Quartey, Contributor

Sensational golfer Kojo Barnni is bracing himself for the prestigious Goldfields PGA Damang Championship after emerging winner of the last qualifier tournament played at the Celebrity Golf Club at Sakumono in the nation’s capital.



Barnni, a Tarkwa-based golf trainer went past thirty-three professional golfers including some competitive opponents for the first spot cash prize. With a total prize package of GHC45,000 to aid golfers’ preparations for the tenth edition of the Goldfields PGA Damang championship, the golfers gave their all as Barnni finished the four days of the tournament with a total gross score of 282.



Having amassed 70 points each for the two days, Barnni kept his calm, especially on the greens and finished off with 69 and 73 gross scores on the third and fourth day for the victory.



Speaking with some media practitioners, an excited Barnni mentioned that he was determined to prove a point at Celebrity though he knew it was a tough course to play on.



He also noted that he used the PGA Masters Championship as preparation for the big one in Damang.



Achimota-based Lucky Ayisah finished second ahead of Kwame Ligbidi and Vincent Cofie who both had 285 gross scores while Alfred Kwame Nuamey who had won the Achimota qualifier settled for the fifth position after four days.



In the seniors category of the championship where eleven golfers from year 50 and above competed, Robert Allotey stood tall after bagging a gross score of 225 beating Mahama Dawuda to the second spot. Robert Degbe, Peter Korsah, and James Larry were in their element and secured third, fourth and fifth places respectively at the championship.



Speaking at a short closing ceremony, the operations director of PGA, Alhaji Ahmed Padori congratulated the golfers for exhibiting a high-level performance and urged them to train harder for the forthcoming flagship Goldfields PGA Championship in Damang.



Mr Padori expressed gratitude to all who ensured a successful organization of the competition and extended special gratitude to Goldfields Ghana for their continuous assistance to the professional game in the country.



Outgoing tournament director, Rev Akwasi Prempeh, Ghana Golf President, Leonard Okyere and Roger Agamah of Goldfields Ghana who were present at the function lauded the golfers for the display and hope to see an improved performance at Damang. The Goldfields PGA Championship is scheduled to be played between 29th November and 2nd December 2023 at Tarkwa Damang .