Kojo Barnni beats Torgah on sudden death to win 9th edition of Gold Fields PGA Championship

Golf News of Sunday, 4 December 2022

Source: Nana Prempeh

Kojo Barni has won the 9th edition of the Gold Fields PGA tournament with Gross Total of 286 at Wasa Damang.



Kojo Barni showed masterclass performances to get better of the course in four days to clinch the highly enviable tittle.



With total of two under (-2) course par over four days same as second placed Vincent Torgah, the former champion got the better of the latter after breaking the second tie with just a shot in the sudden death on double played hole 18.



A cash cheque of GHC 60,000.00 was handed to him by EVP for Gold Fields and Head of West Africa Mr. Joshua Motorti as the winner’s prize money when last year winner Vincent Torgah decorated him with the CHAMPIONS BLUE JACKET.



The win means he has emerged winner for the tournament three times.



Speaking to the media after winning the 2022 Gold Fields PGA Championship in Damang, Kojo Barni commended his trainer Akwasiand hard work he put in, headline sponsor Gold Fields Ghana Limited and other associate sponsors.





‘The tournament director Akwesi Prempeh pushed me hard to work hard so I will say a very big thank you to him for helping me make this win possible.



‘When I looked back in the tournaments i have participated in this year I can say that i performed really well in 2022 and enjoyed my play too.’



On his plans for the next year for his career and tournaments he will participate in, he sad:



‘We [my team] have a plan for 2023 but can’t put it out now but all I can say is that I need support from companies and individuals who wish to sponsor us for 2023 we will be grateful.’



Emos Koblah came third with Gross total of 291, Maxwell Owusu- Bonsua placed fourth with 292, and 295 positioned Yaw Barry fifth.



In the senior category:

Robert Degbe won with Standard Scratch Score of 223 pocketing

GHs 20.000.00 .

Brave Mensah came second with SSS 224, Tournament Director Akwesi Prempeh placed third with 238, whiles Treasurer of PGA Dawuda Mahama and James Larry came fourth and fifth with SSS 240 and SSS 244 respectively.



The tournament which started on Wednesday, November 30 and ended on Saturday, December 3 featured 33 regular professional golfers and 16 senior golfers.



Past Winners of the Gold Fields PGA Tournament since instituted in 2014.



Kojo Barnni has won it three times in 2017, 2018 and 2022 and also hold the record of been the only player to have won the championship back to back in the competition's history.



Vincent Torgah won the maiden edition in 2014, came back in 2016 and 2021 last year.



The already acquired legendary status Emos Korblah has won it once in 2015 which was the second edition and

Lucky Ayisah in 2020.



Christopher Francis from Nigeria still proud himself as the only foreigner to lift the big trophy and that fat cheque in 2019 just before the famous deadly COVID-19 took over the world.