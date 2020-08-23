Sports News of Sunday, 23 August 2020

Source: Ghana Soccernet

Koforidua Sports Stadium nears completion

A cross section of the facility

The Koforidua Sports Stadium one of the 10-multi-purpose Sports Centres being constructed by the government is nearing its completion.



The facility when completed will be have a standard FIFA pitch which can be used by Premier and Divisional teams in the region.



The Multipurpose Center at Koforidua is nearing completion pending installation of seats and rolling of tartan track.



The remaining nine (9) - at Wa, Novrongo, Yendi, Nyinahin, Dormaa Ahenkro, Dunkwa-On-Offin, Axim, Ho and Keneshie - are all close to completion.



These centres boasts of FIFA standard Pitches, 8-lane athletic oval, a 40-metre long jump runway with a take off board , multipurpose Courts (tennis, volley, handball, etc), spectator stands-popular and VIP, hotel units, IT hubs, shops and restaurants.



Click 'PHOTOS' for more

Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.