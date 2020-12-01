Sports News of Tuesday, 1 December 2020

Source: Happy 98.9FM

Kofi Manu punch holes in GFA’s invite to Ethics Committee

Football administrator, Kofi Manu

Football administrator Kofi Manu says the Ghana Football Association Ethics Committee should compose an investigative chamber and an adjudicatory chamber in accordance with the Article 5 of the 2019 Code of Ethics before it can invite people to the committee.



Kofi Manu has been hauled before the Ethics Committee for breaking the code of association’s code of ethics in his involvement in the number 12 documentary.



He has been asked to appear before the Ethics Committee which he made a request for all evidence to be provided him.



The Ghana FA has sent a video recording of him (Kofi) abusing his position for his own gains by accepting cash from Tiger Eye PI in the documentary.



Kofi Manu has also responded strongly to the letter from the General Secretary of the GFA stating some measures that must be put in place before he can face the Ethics committee.

Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.