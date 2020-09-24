Sports News of Thursday, 24 September 2020

Kofi Korzdi flies to Qatar ahead of Muaither SC move

Accra Hearts of Oak striker, Kofi Kordzi

Accra Hearts of Oak striker, Kofi Kordzi, has left the city to Qatar ahead of his imminent move to Muaither Sporting.



The bulky striker is set to join the Qatari multi-sports club after Muaither agreed on a $150,000 transfer fee with Accra Hearts of Oak.



The 25-year-old left the Kotokoka International Airport this morning, September 24, to finalize his move after he goes through the mandatory medical exams.



He was the top scorer for Accra Hearts of Oak in the truncated 2019/2020 Ghana Premier League with 6 goals.



Kordzi was at the Airport today with some of his family members before boarding the plane to Qatar.



