Kofi Kordzi to pocket $500k after completing his move to Qatari side Muaither SC

Sports News of Saturday, 24 October 2020
Source: footballghana.com
Ghanaian striker, Kofi Kordzi will pocket a whopping sum of $500,000 after completing his move to Qatari side Muaither SC.
The 26-year-old joined the Asian side from Ghana Premier League side, Accra Hearts of Oak SC.
Kordzi signed a contract with the Thani bin Jassim Stadium outfit after passing a mandatory medical examination including a Coronavirus test.
Accra Hearts of Oak reached an agreement with the Qatari Stars League club over the sale of the former Royal FC talisman for a transfer fee of $150,000
He left the shores of the country on September, 24 for trials at the Qatari side.
He joined Hearts of Oak on a three-year deal from the lower-tier side Royal FC in 2019.
He scored 6 goals in 14 games to become the club’s top scorer during the 2019/20 Ghana Premier League season which was truncated amid the Covid-19 crisis.
