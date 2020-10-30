Sports News of Friday, 30 October 2020

Source: Ghana Guardian

Kofi Kordzi scores a thunderbolt on Muaither debut

Kofi Kordzi joined the Qatari side this summer

Former Hearts of Oak hitman Kofi Kordzi on Thursday scored a goal with a volley to mark his debut for Qatari Muaither SC in a 2-2 drawn game at home to Al-Shahania



The powerful striker scored the game’s opener in the 23rd minute to give his side the lead before the visitors fought back to end the first half with a 2-1 lead.



Muaither SC scored their second goal to level the game with 17 minutes left on the clock to end the match



Kofi Kordzi joined the Qatari side this summer from Ghana premier league giants Hearts of Oak.



It is a good start for the Ghanaian youngster, who left Accra Hearts of oak after 18 months.



He was Accra Hearts of Oak's leading goalscorers cancelled 2020/21 league season.





