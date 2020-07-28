Sports News of Tuesday, 28 July 2020

Kofi Kordzi is my toughest opponent - Caleb Amankwah

Aduana Stars defender, Caleb Amankwah

Aduana Stars defender, Caleb Amankwah has named Hearts of Oak forward, Kofi Kordzi as his toughest opponent in the Ghana Premier League.



According to the former WAFA youngster, Kordzi gave him a tough time in a friendly match but also gave him a hard time in a Ghana Premier League game at Dormaa.



“Kofi Kodzi gave me a tough time playing against him in a friendly match,” Caleb told Kumasi based Nhyira FM.



“I suffered playing against him but I did my best but we played against Hearts of Oak at Dormaa and I also gave him a tough time.



Caleb also stressed that Kordzi is a good player regardless of his bulkiness.



“For me, he (Kofi Kordzi) is a good player regardless of his stature,” he added.



Kofi Kordzi joined Hearts of Oak from Royal FC in Togo.

