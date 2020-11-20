Kofi Kordzi hits winner as Al Muaither SC defeat Al Mesaimeer SC

Sports News of Friday, 20 November 2020
Source: Ghana Celebrities
Ghanaian striker Kofi Kordzi netted his second goal for Al Muaither SC in the 3-2 win against Al Mesaimeer SC in the Qatari second-tier championship.
Muaither SC rallied to record a win against Al Mesaimeer SC 3-2 in their match-week four clashes at the Thani bin Jassim Stadium.
Kordzi scored for the Blue and Whites in the final moments of the game to give them a victory in a five-goal thriller.
Kordzi joined Muaither SC from Ghana Premier League giants Hearts of Oak last month.
