Sports News of Friday, 20 November 2020

Source: Ghana Celebrities

Kofi Kordzi hits winner as Al Muaither SC defeat Al Mesaimeer SC

Kofi Kordzi, former Hearts of Oak striker

Ghanaian striker Kofi Kordzi netted his second goal for Al Muaither SC in the 3-2 win against Al Mesaimeer SC in the Qatari second-tier championship.



Muaither SC rallied to record a win against Al Mesaimeer SC 3-2 in their match-week four clashes at the Thani bin Jassim Stadium.



Kordzi scored for the Blue and Whites in the final moments of the game to give them a victory in a five-goal thriller.



Kordzi joined Muaither SC from Ghana Premier League giants Hearts of Oak last month.

