Sports News of Friday, 20 November 2020

Source: Ghana Celebrities

Kofi Kordzi hits winner as Al Muaither SC defeat Al Mesaimeer SC

Ghanaian striker Kofi Kordzi netted his second goal for Al Muaither SC in the 3-2 win against Al Mesaimeer SC in the Qatari second-tier championship.

Muaither SC rallied to record a win against Al Mesaimeer SC 3-2 in their match-week four clashes at the Thani bin Jassim Stadium.

Kordzi scored for the Blue and Whites in the final moments of the game to give them a victory in a five-goal thriller.

Kordzi joined Muaither SC from Ghana Premier League giants Hearts of Oak last month.

