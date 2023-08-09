Kofi Kinata’s Team Move gets another chance at DOL qualification

Sports News of Wednesday, 9 August 2023

Source: footballmadeinghana.com

Effiakuma-based Team Move FC have been handed another chance to qualify for the second tier of Ghana Football.



This follows the latest decision by the Ghana Football Association to find a replacement for WAFA SC who earlier this week signaled their intent to withdraw from the division one league to focus purely on youth football development in the Volta Region.



Subsequently, the GFA triggered Article 78 of its statutes to decide the wya forward hence arriving at a playoff format between the various middle league losing finalists for clubs eligible to compete in Zone 2 of the Division One League.



The decision means Mahala FC losers of Ashanti Regional Middle League, Young Red Bull FC, losing finalists in Central Regional Middle League join Team Move FC to engage in a playoff series.



Team Move, a Western Regional Division 2 outfit is owned by Ghanaian music star Kofi Kinata. The club recently lost the sole slot in the regional Divisional middle league playoff to Rospak FC to bring an end to what has been a sensational run in the third tier of Ghana Football.



In a circular seen by FMiG, the clubs have been asked to confirm their participation in writing to the GFA by close of day Wednesday August 9.



Find below the attachment document for further details.