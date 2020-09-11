Sports News of Friday, 11 September 2020

Kofi Asare Brako Abatey caught in a web of lies over nonexistent astroturf pitches

Kofi Asare Brako, Spokesperson for Ghana's Minister of Youth and Sports

A fact-checking exercise by Angel FM has exposed the communications aide of the Minister of Youth and Sports Kofi Asare Brako Abatey over some projects he claims the government has undertaken.



In a debate with an NDC spokesperson for sports, Abatey enumerated several infrastructure projects which have been completed by the government.



Abatey stated that the government through the Ghana National Petroleum Commission (GNPC) has built an artificial pitch in Prestea.



“Under the leadership of Dr KK Sarpong, GNPC has committed $1.5m to sports infrastructure. They have built an artificial pitch in Heman-Prestea with the GNPC foundation”, Abatey boasted.



But when subjected to strict-proof, it emerged that the communication aide to Isaac Asiamah peddled falsehood.



A report by Angel FM revealed that the location Kofi Asare Brako noted as the site for the artificial park has seen no major activity in ages.



A visit to the site by reporters of the radio station revealed that remnants of the old Prestea Stadium which has been neglected by successive governments.



The only sign of fresh activity is a heap of sand which according to the reporters were brought there by persons believed to be contractors.



A reporter who resides in Prestea said that “there is no astroturf in Prestea. The Prestea Sports Stadium used to be the place where we played our match but it is in a bad state now. In March, GNPC said they were going to construct an astroturf within three months. But since then the only thing they have done is a trip of sand”.



The station also said his claims of an artificial pitch at Pataase are untrue.





