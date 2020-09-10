Press Releases of Thursday, 10 September 2020

Kofi Asante Ennin joins media general's Akoma FM

Daniel Kofi Asante Ennin

Award winning broadcast journalist, Daniel Kofi Asante Ennin popularly known as Aduanaba Kofi Asante has joined Kumasi based Akoma FM, a subsidiary of Media General, Ghana’s leading Media Company.



Kofi Asante has over eighteen years of experience working in the media industry and has occupied several capacities. At Akoma FM, Kofi will be hosting the station's morning show, one of its flagship programmes, “Ghanakoma” in addition to a new weekend political show,

“Wonsom”, a show to dissect the most relevant and topical national issues that come up each week.



Making the announcement, Kofi expressed his excitement to be joining the media conglomerate and also his appreciation to the management of Media General for believing in him. “It’s a great feeling to be joining the Media General Group at this time and I am going to ensure I give my best to help move Akoma FM to the next level”, he added.



Prior to joining Akoma FM, he served as Senior Broadcast Journalist with Multimedia Group Limited (Nhyira FM) as Morning Show Host and Head of Talk in Kumasi from 2008.



According to the Chief Operating Officer of the Media General Group, Winfred Kingsley Afful, Kofi Asante’s inclusion in the team is very vital. “Ghanakoma is a show positioned to protect the interest of Ghanaians as well as addressing the big issues with the aim of resolving them and getting Ghana to work as it should. The weekday show from 5:40 am to 10am will serve to center issues in Kumasi in the national discourse. Also, Wonsom scheduled for Saturday mornings is a not-to-be-missed show”, he added.



Aduanaba Kofi Asante holds a Master of Science degree in Monitoring and Evaluation (M.Sc. M&E) and Bachelor of Arts in Communication with specialization in Public Relations from the Christian Service University College in Kumasi.



He is also a trained teacher; graduated from the University of Cape Coast with Diploma in Basic Education (DBE) and a product of Morris Journalism Academy in Austria with Advance Diploma in creative writing, feature writing and broadcast journalism.



Kofi Asante is member of the Rotary International, International Press Institute (IPI), Ghana Journalist Association (GJA), and Institute of Public Relations (IPR).

