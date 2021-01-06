Sports News of Wednesday, 6 January 2021

Kofi Abban promises Kotoko players $300 bonus each head of Sudan clash

Asante Kotoko Board member, Dr. Kofi Amoah-Abban

Players of Asante Kotoko have been promised a package of $300 for each player if they secure qualification over their Sudanese counterparts on Wednesday in the CAF Champions League eliminator.



The porcupine warriors face a difficult task as they have to win the away fixture in order to qualify after they lost the first leg encounter in Ghana by a lone goal at the Accra Sports Stadium but a member of the team's Board of Directors, Dr Kofi Abban Amoah has promised to pay each player some $300 should they secure a qualifying result in Sudan.



This according to a reliable source close to the Asante Kotoko Board member, Dr. Kofi Amoah-Abban, who is currently not in Ghana.



This comes on the eve of a training boycott by Kotoko players over unpaid per diems and bonus arrears.





