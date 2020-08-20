Sports News of Thursday, 20 August 2020

Source: footballghana.com

Kofi Abban celebrates Kotoko players in 1995 Black Starlets FIFA World Cup winning team

Black Starlets of Ghana

Board Member of Asante Kotoko, Kofi Abban has paid tribute to the three Asante Kotoko players in the 1995 Black Starlets team that won Ghana's second FIFA U-17 World Cup.



Goalkeeper Michael Abu, defender Kwaku Kyere and midfielder Joseph Ansah were the players from the Porcupine Warriors and had the largest number from a single club in the team.



Kofi Abban who was recently appointed as a member of the Asante Kotoko Board applauded the trio whiles remembering the 25th anniversary of Ghana's success.



"As today marks 25yrs since Ghana won the FIFA U-17 World Cup in Ecuador in 1995, let’s celebrate Krobea’s contribution. Asante Kotoko contributed 3 players to Sam Ardey’s side-the most by a single club. Michael Abu-GK Kwaku Kyere -DF Joseph Ansah-MF," he posted on Twitter.



Ghana defeated Brazil 3-2 to win the tournament in sensational style, after brushing aside every team they faced at the tournament.



Baba Sule, Abu Iddrisu and Emmanuel Bentil scored for Ghana, with Juan and Marco Antonio netted for Brazil.



The triumph was Ghana's second FIFA World Cup after first claiming it in 1991.





