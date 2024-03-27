Kobbie Mainoo wins Man of the Match in England's 2-2 draw with Belgium

Sports News of Wednesday, 27 March 2024

Manchester United midfielder Kobbie Mainoo was impressive in England's 2-2 draw with Belgium, clinching the Man of the Match award.



The 18-year-old, who has been making significant strides at Manchester United, displayed exceptional talent in the game.



Following his impressive cameo against Brazil, Mainoo was handed a starting role against Belgium at Wembley on Tuesday, March 26, 2024.



After England conceded an early goal due to a mistake by Jordan Pickford, Mainoo stepped up and was involved in the sequence of play that led to Ivan Toney's equalizer which came via penalty.



Jude Bellingham scored in the last minute of injury time to win the game 3-2 for the Three Lions.



Mainoo's standout performance throughout the match earned him the man-of-the-match honour.





