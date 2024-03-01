Kobbie Mainoo’s wonder goal against Wolves nominated for Premier League Goal of the Month

Sports News of Friday, 1 March 2024

Source: footballghana.com

English-born Ghanaian midfielder Kobbie Mainoo’s exceptional individual effort for Manchester United against Wolverhampton Wanderers has earned him a nomination for the Premier League’s Goal of the Month award.



Mainoo’s memorable goal came during a thrilling encounter at Molineux, where Manchester United secured a dramatic victory at the very end of the match.



Despite Erik ten Hag’s side appearing to be in control with a 3-1 lead and only five minutes remaining, Wolverhampton Wanderers staged a late comeback, equalizing in added time.



The turning point came from Mainoo, who, at just 18 years old, showcased his talent and composure on the big stage.



Under pressure almost 30 yards from goal, the Academy graduate skillfully evaded defenders, including executing a clever nutmeg, before confidently slotting the ball into the bottom corner past Wolves’ goalkeeper Jose Sa.



Mainoo’s goal not only secured victory for Manchester United but also marked his first-ever goal in the Premier League, making it a significant moment in his burgeoning career. The goal’s quality and importance have rightfully earned Mainoo a place among the eight nominees for the prestigious goal of the Month award.