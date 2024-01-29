Kobbie Mainoo on target as Manchester United beat Newport 4-2 in FA Cup

Sports News of Monday, 29 January 2024

Source: footballghana.com

England youngster of Ghanaian descent, Kobbie Mainoo was on the scoresheet on Sunday evening as he helped Manchester United to defeat Newport 4-2 in the English FA Cup.



The talented midfielder started for the English Premier League side today in their Round 4 encounter against the lower-tier outfit.



In the tricky fixture, Portuguese midfielder Bruno Fernandes opened the scoring for Manchester United in the 7th minute.



Five minutes later, youngster Kobbie Mainoo was presented with a fine opportunity and took it.



He found the back of the Newport net to double the lead for Manchester United before goals from Bryn Morris and Will Evans in the 36th and 47th minutes respectively restored parity to the game.



Later in the second half, Manchester United managed to get over the setback to score two more goals to win the game.



Antony netted the third goal for Manchester United before striker Rasmus Højlund also got his name on the scoresheet to seal a 4-2 win for the Red Devils to send the team to the next Round of the English FA Cup.



Kobbie Mainoo’s goal on Sunday is his first senior goal for Manchester United in a competitive game.