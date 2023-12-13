Kobbie Mainoo makes cameo appearance as Man United crash out of Champions League

Sports News of Wednesday, 13 December 2023

Source: footballghana.com

English-born Ghanaian midfielder Kobbie Mainoo made a cameo appearance for Manchester United as they were kicked out of the Champions League after losing 1-0 to Bayern Munich.



The 18-year-old was brought on as an 80th minute substitute for defender Raphael Varene and lasted the final 10 minutes of the game.



Despite Bayern Munich already securing the top spot in Group A, Manchester United failed to secure the needed victory on a night of bitter disappointment. The task was to win and hope for a draw in the Copenhagen vs. Galatasaray match, but United couldn’t meet their end of the bargain.



Compounded by first-half injuries to England duo Harry Maguire and Luke Shaw, United faced an uphill battle. News of Copenhagen leading in Denmark further added to the frustration. Bayern sealed United’s fate by scoring the decisive goal with 20 minutes left in the game.



England captain Harry Kane played a pivotal role in the goal, orchestrating a deft touch to release Kingsley Coman, who successfully beat United’s exposed goalkeeper Andre Onana in front of the Stretford End.



With just one win in their six group games, the defeat against Bayern means Manchester United missed the opportunity to drop into the Europa League by finishing third in their group.