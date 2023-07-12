Kobbie Mainoo in action as Manchester United beat Fulham in a pre-season test

Sports News of Wednesday, 12 July 2023

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

English-born Ghanaian midfielder, Kobbie Mainoo impressed in his first game in pre-season as Manchester United defeated Leeds United on Wednesday, July 12.



The England youth international lasted 45 minutes before he was replaced by CharlieSavage as the Red Devils scored two late goals to beat Leeds United in Norway.



Mainoohad 42 touches with an 87.7 passing accuracy and had three successful dribbles in three take-on.



He is expected to start when United face Olympique Lyonnais in their second friendly.



The 18-year-old made his first team debut for Manchester United last season in the Carabao Cup game against Fulham before going to feature in the Premier League against Leicester City.



Meanwhile, his compatriot Omari Forson, also with the youth team played a part of the game against Leeds United.

FormerManchester City youngster Darko Gyabi was also in action for Leeds United.