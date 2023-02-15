Know the members of Ghana's 2006 World Cup squad who are now coaches

Sports News of Wednesday, 15 February 2023

Ghana's maiden appearance at the World Cup in 2006 saw the Black Stars stun the world with talented players who made a mark at the tournament in Germany.



The Black Stars had incredible players which included Michael Essien, Sulley Muntari, Asamoah Gyan, Stephen Appiah, Habib Mohammed, Richard Kingston, John Mensah, and other notable names.



At the moment, virtually all the players who made the squad have retired and have focused on different adventures.



There are a few players who decided not to spend their retirement out of football as they have taken a career path into coaching. Becoming a coach right after football is increasingly becoming the norm for several players who tend to build another legacy in football.



Some players, who underachieved in their football careers, see the adventure as an avenue to right the wrongs in the quest to reach greater heights that they could not attain while playing.



On the other hand, those who had successful careers intend to reapply their tricks and impact the game from the touchline.



Below is a list of players from Ghana's 2006 World Cup squad who are now coaches



Sammy Adjei - goalkeepers trainer



Richard Kingson - goalkeepers trainer



John Paintsil



Hans Sarpei



Eric Addo



Otto Addo



Michael Essien



Matthew Amoah



Asamoah Gyan



Razak Pimpong



Alex Tachie-Mensah







