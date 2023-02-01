Know all the players who joined Manchester United in 2022/2023 transfer window

Sports News of Wednesday, 1 February 2023

Source: goal.com

Erik ten Hag has done a commendable job since taking charge of Manchester United, helping them climb into the top four after losing his first two Premier League games.



The season began with several new additions to the squad as Ten Hag looked to make his mark.



Casemiro, who won five Champions Leagues with Real Madrid, was signed along with Tyrell Malacia, while the Dutcman also convinced the club to splash huge sums on the Ajax duo of Antony and Lisandro Martínez, who he had previously managed while he was in charge of the Eredivisie giants.



Meanwhile, Cristiano Ronaldo's unpleasant departure following his shocking interview with Piers Morgan has left a void in the forward line, which means that United will be on the lookout for a new forward in the January window, especially after long-term target Cody Gakpo joined Liverpool.



GOAL has got you covered with all the completed Manchester United transfers in the ongoing 2022-23 season, below.



New signings summer window



There was plenty of transfer activity ahead of the start of the 2022-23 campaign, with Ten Hag bringing in a number of big-money signings.



Antony joined from Ajax after a lengthy transfer saga, while his compatriot Casemiro was brought in to strengthen United's midfield after they failed to lure Frenkie de Jong away from Barcelona.



Martinez initially appeared to be on his way to Arsenal, but didn't need any time to think about it when United came calling and he has quickly become a key figure at Old Trafford.







New signings January window



With Dubravka returning to Newcastle after his loan spell came to a premature end, United opted to bring in Jack Butland as their new back-up goalkeeper.







Departures summer window



It was arguably one of United's busiest-ever summers when it came to players leaving, with numerous big names moving on.



Paul Pogba was the standout name on the list of players exiting, but the likes of Edinson Cavani, Juan Mata and Nemanja Matic are all household names as well, to name just a few.



Departures January window The departure of Cristiano Ronaldo technically happened in November as his contract got terminated and brought an unsuccessful second spell at Old Trafford to an end.



He got plenty of goals in his first season back, but it didn't result in any trophies and he quickly fell out of favour this term for a number of reasons.



