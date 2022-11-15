Know all 32 countries and their squads for 2022 World Cup

Sports News of Tuesday, 15 November 2022

The 2022 FIFA World Cup is just 5 days away from starting and participating national teams have announced their squads.



Although some announced theirs very late, they all met the deadline set by FIFA, November 14, set by FIFA.



The nations have now begun preparations for the tournament and some will play friendly games before their opening matches.



The tournament is set to kick start on November 20 and end on Sunday, December 18, 2022.



All leagues organized by FIFA's member associations will go on a break within the period of the tournament.



Here are the squad lists announced by all 32 participating national teams.



Group A





Ecuador



Ecuador are set for their fourth appearance at the World Cup as head coach Gustavo Alfaro has announced his final squad.



Their best finish at the World Cup is the round of 16, a feat they achieved in 2006.









Nertherlands



Luis Van Gaal left out no big names in his Netherlands squad.







Ghanaian-born Qatari, Mohammed Muntari made Qatar's final squad for the World Cup.The host will make their debut appearance in the prestigious tournament on home soil.The Tarenga Lions of Senegal are the first African to announce their squad. Head coach Aliou Cisse has named a star-filled squad for the tournament.Edouard Mendy, Kalidou Koulibaly, Sadio Mane, Idrissa Gueye, Cheikou Kouyate, and Ismaila Sarr all made the squad.England head coach, Gareth Southgate has named his final squad with some surprise misses.Tammy Abraham, Fikayo Tomori, and Jadon Sancho are the big misses in the squad. Whereas Kalvin Philips and Kyle Walker who are nursing injuries made the cut.Iran were one of the countries that released their squad late.Head coach, Carlos Queiroz named his squad a day before the deadline day.Porto forward, Mehdi Taremi is the starman in Queiroz's side for the tournament.USA announced a young talented squad for the World Cup in Qatar. Chelsea star, Christian Pulisic will be leading the Americans.Former Real Madrid and Tottenham star, Gareth Bale leads Wales' 26-man squad for the World Cup.Other key names in Robert Page's final squad for the World Cup include Aaron Ramsey, Ethan Ampedu, Ben Davies, Harry Wilson, and Joe Allen.The South American champions have released their 36-man squad.Lionel Messi leads the Albiceleste for what appears to be his last World Cup appearance.Some key players named in the squad include Paulo Dybala, Angel Di Maria, Leonardo Parades, Nicholas Otamendi, and Lautaro Martinez.The North American giants named a blend of experienced and young talents.Ochoa, Guardado, Hector Herrera, Edson Alvarez, Hervin Lozano, and Raul Jimenez are the star names on the list.Robert Lewandowski, Kamal Glik, Aljkadiuz Milik, and Zielinski lead the Polish 26-man squad for the tournament.They announced their squad on Thursday, November 10, 2022.Saudi Arabia head coach, Hervé Renard has announced his 26-man squad for the World Cup in Qatar.Renard has two African Cup of Nations titles and would want to prove himself on the World stage.The Socceroos named their squad on Tuesday, November 8. Matthew Ryan and Aaron Mooy lead the Australian squad.Denmark have also announced their 26-man squad. Christain Eriksen, Christensen, Simon Kjaer, Kasper Schmeichel, and Emile Hojbjerg are the key men leading the Dens' list.France head coach, Didier Deschamps, announced his final list in a press conference on Wednesday, November 9, 2022.The surprise omission in the list is Real Madrid left-back, Ferland Mendy.Tunisia were among the counties that named their squad two days before the deadline day.Nahim Sliti, Wahbi Khazri, Ferjani Sassi, and Ali Maaloui are the key names in the list.The North Americans were the second nation to release their squad. Joel Campbel, Kaylor Navas, and Bryan Ruiz are the key names on the list.Germany have announced their final squad for the World Cup on November 10, 2022.Some of the key names in the list include Götze, Gundogan, Kimmich, Gnabry, Havertz, Neuer, Sané, and Rudiger.Youngsters like Musiala, Moukoko, and Adeyemi also make the list for their first World Cup appearance.Japan were the first nation to announce their final squad for the tournament. The Blue Samarai released their squad on Thursday, November 1, 2022.Takumi Minamino, Tahiro Tomiyaso, Kawashima, Kaoro Mitoma, Maya Yoshida are the key names in the squad.Spain head coach, Luis Enrique has named a relatively young 26-man squad for the 2022 FIFA World Cup.Spanish-born player of Ghanaian descent, Nico Williams made the list alongside Pedri, Gavi, Fati, Yeremy Pino, and Dani Olmo who are all set for their maiden World Cup appearance.The surprise omissions are Thiago Alcantara, Sergio Ramos, David De Gea, and Gerard Moreno.Belgium head coach, Roberto Martinez has released their 26-man squad for the World Cup.Eden Hazard, Kevin DeBruyne, Romelu Lukaku, and Thibaut Courtois are the key players on the list.Canada are set for their first appearance at the World Cup. The North Americans hope to make an impact on their debut.Bayern defender Alphonso Davies is the starman in the squad.Luka Modric will lead Croatia's 26-man squad in Qatar. Modric won the best player at the last edition and will hope he leads his Country to clinch the ultimate this time after finishing second in 2018.Morocco were the third African country to announce their World Cup squad.The list has no surprise omissions as Ziyech, El-Nesyri, Hakimi, Yassine Bono, and Boufal have all been included.Brazil head coach, Adenor Leonardo Bacchi popularly known as Tite, named a star-studded squad on Monday, November 7.Arsenal duo, Gabriel Jesus and Gabriel Martinelli, who missed the last call-ups in September, were included in the final list this time.Some constants like Thiago Silva, Marquinhos Alisson, Ederson, Casimero, and Vinicius Jr were also named in the squad.Meanwhile, Dani Alves made a shocking appearance in the squad at age 39.Cameroon is the second African country to announce their World Cup squad after Senegal.Napoli's Anguissa, Bayern's Choupo Mouting, Inter goalkeeper, Andre Onana as well as Vicent Aboukar all made the list.Mitrovic, Dusan Tadic, Vlahovic, Milinkovic Savic and Luka Jovic are the big names in Serbia's squad.Switzerland announced a good blend of stars and top talents in their 26-man squad for the 2022 FIFA World Cup.Some star names in the list include Arsenal's Granit Xhaka, Manchester City's Emmanuel Akanji, AS Monaco's Breel Embolo, Chicago Fire FC'S Xherdan Shaqiri, and a host of others.Otto Addo named the Black Stars' final squad on Monday, November 14.Thomas Partey, Inaki Williams, Kudus Mohammed, Mohammed Salisu, Andre Ayew, and Jordan Ayew are the big names on the list.The suprise misses were Jeffrey Schlupp and Joseph Painstil.Cristiano Ronaldo, Bruno Fernandes, Bernardo Silva, Jao Felix, Cancelo, Ruben Diaz, and 39-year-old Pepe are all in the Fernando Santos.Tottenham Star Son Heung-Min leads South Korea's 26-final squad.Son had an injury scare but has recovered in time to make the list for the tournament.Ghana's World Cup Group opponent, Uruguay, have named their final 26-man squad for the upcoming 2022 World Cup in Qatar.Barcelona center-back, Ronald Araujo, who was said to be a major doubt for the tournament due to an adductor longus avulsion injury in his right thigh, made the list, which was released on Thursday, November 10, 2022.Some key names like Luis Suarez, Edison Cavani, Darwin Nunez, and in-form Real Madrid midfielder Federico Valverde were all named in the big squad.EE/BOG