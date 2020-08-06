Sports News of Thursday, 6 August 2020

Kingsley Schindley joins Hannover 96 on loan

German born Ghanaian winger Kingsley Schindler singing his loan contract

German born Ghanaian winger Kingsley Schindler has joined Bundesliga II side Hannover 96 on loan.



The 27-year-old joins the second tier side from Bundesliga outfit FC Koln on a season long loan after a difficult campaign with the Billy Goats.



Schindler lost his place at FC Koln following the arrival of manager Markus Gisdol during the second half of the campaign.



He returns to the club where he enjoyed success as a youth player during the 2011/12 season.



"In the second half of last season I didn't get the playing time I had imagined. When I got in touch with 96, it was immediately clear to me that I wanted to do that," he said after his signing.



"I was here as an 18-year-old Young players watched the pros from the stands. Now I'm happy that I'll be on the pitch in the HDI Arena myself. I'm really looking forward to 96 and the new season. "



Schindler played only 13 times last season, and provided two assists in the process.

