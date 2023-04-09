Kingsley Schindler provides assist in FC Koln's win against Augsburg

Sports News of Sunday, 9 April 2023

Source: footballghana.com

Kingsley Schindler provided an assist in FC Koln's 3-1 against Augsburg in the German Bundesliga on Saturday afternoon.



FC Koln started the game very well after just three minutes of play, Kingsley Schindler had the first shot in the Augsburg penalty area, but it was blocked.



Shortly thereafter, a low cross from Maina on the left found no taker in the center.



In the seventh minute, Skhiri shoved the ball centrally into the Augsburg goal from close range but the linesman flagged offside because Chabot was said to have been just offside on the cross.



It took VAR about three minutes to check the goal, and then the fans who had traveled with them cheered. The goal counted, 1-0 for FC Koln.



Schindler assisted FC Koln's second goal in the 16th minute, he found Eric Martel in the box who made no mistake to make it 2-0.



Augsburg increased the pressure on FC Koln, and after just under half an hour, with a bit of luck, the ball came from an Augsburg corner to Ruben Vargas, who was free in the penalty area to make it 2-1.



Linton Maina scored in the 59th minute to give FC Koln a 3-1 victory.