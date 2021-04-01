Kingsley Schindler focused on helping Hannover 96 finish season on high

Sports News of Thursday, 1 April 2021

Source: Ghana Soccernet

Ghanaian winger Kingsley Schindler has been training well and is looking forward to a successful weekend with Hannover 96.



Hannover returns to action on Sunday against Hamburger SV after the international break, with Schindler determined to register his first goal of the season.



The 27-year-old is yet to score for Hannover since he joined them on loan from Bundesliga outfit FC Cologne in the summer of last year.



His lack of goals can be blamed on him playing in an unfamiliar right-wing back position in most games this season.



But Schindler is not making excuses as he is focused and working hard to get on the scoresheet for Hannover, who aim to finish the season on a high note with eight games to go.



The Hamburg-born has played 1,394 minutes this season with one assist. He is expected to get more game time, having earned the trust of manager Kenan Kocak.



Ghanasoccernet.com understands, Schindler will return to Cologne at the end of the season.



