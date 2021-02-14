Sports News of Sunday, 14 February 2021

Source: Ghana Soccernet

Kingsley Schindler features as Hannover draw in Bundesliga II

Ghana international Kingsley Schindler

Ghanaian winger Kingsley Schindler continues to be an important player for Hannover 96 as he played his 22nd match on Friday night.



Schindler made a substitute appearance in Hannover's goalless stalemate against Paderborn in the German Bundesliga II.



The 27-year-old, born in Germany but has pledged his international future to Ghana, produced a decent performance.



The result means Hannover are unbeaten in their last three games and remain in contention to earn promotion to the Bundesliga.



He is yet to miss a game for Hannover this season, featuring in all their 21 league games and assisted one goal.



Schindler also featured in their only match in the German Cup earlier this season.