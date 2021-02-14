Kingsley Schindler features as Hannover draw in Bundesliga II

Sports News of Sunday, 14 February 2021
Source: Ghana Soccernet
Ghanaian winger Kingsley Schindler continues to be an important player for Hannover 96 as he played his 22nd match on Friday night.
Schindler made a substitute appearance in Hannover's goalless stalemate against Paderborn in the German Bundesliga II.
The 27-year-old, born in Germany but has pledged his international future to Ghana, produced a decent performance.
The result means Hannover are unbeaten in their last three games and remain in contention to earn promotion to the Bundesliga.
He is yet to miss a game for Hannover this season, featuring in all their 21 league games and assisted one goal.
Schindler also featured in their only match in the German Cup earlier this season.