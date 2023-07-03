Kingsley Schindler becomes free agent after rejecting FC Cologne contract

Sports News of Monday, 3 July 2023

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Ghanaian midfielder Kingsley Schindler has become a free agent after declining to sign the new contract proposed by his German club, FC Cologne.



The 29-year-old's contract with the club expired two days ago.



Schindler joined FC Cologne on a free transfer in 2019 following his departure from Holstein Kiel. In his first season, he was loaned out to Hannover.



During his time at FC Cologne, Schindler made 70 appearances, scoring two goals and providing nine assists.



Despite his contributions to the team, Schindler decided against signing the new contract tabled by FC Cologne, thereby becoming a free agent.



His refusal to extend his stay at the club has opened up possibilities for the midfielder to explore new opportunities in his football career.



Notably, Schindler made his debut for Ghana's national team, the Black Stars, earlier this year. His experience, versatility, and track record are likely to attract interest from other clubs as he enters the market as a free agent.