Kingsley Sarfo reveals ‘real reason’ why he was jailed in Sweden

• Kingsley Sarfo was jailed for having sexual intercourse with an underage girl



• He appealed the ruling and after year regained his freedom



• He has revealed that one of the reasons he was jailed was because he picked Ghana over Sweden



Ghanaian footballer Kingsley Sarfo has opened up on his incarceration by a Swedish court in 2018.



Sarfo was condemned to prison by the Malmo District Court for defiling a 14-year-old girl, reports said at the time.



The midfielder protested his innocence but it was not enough as he was handed a 10-year sentence by the court. He was however released in 2019 after winning an appeal.



Speaking to Kumasi-based Pure FM, Sarfo said that he suspects his decision to pick Ghana over Sweden played was a factor in the decision by the judge to jail him.



He revealed that during the court process, the issue of his allegiance popped up and he made it clear that he was going to play for the Ghana and not Sweden.



“During the court session, my decision not to play for Sweden was brought up and I was asked whether I was going to play for Ghana or Sweden. I told the court I made the decision to play for Ghana and that didn’t appear to sit well with them,” he said.



After being released from prison, Sarfo joined Cypriot side Olympiakos Nicosia and he is happy with how things have turned out so far.



“Olympiakos initially had issues with me not playing for almost two years. But, after just one game for the club they got convinced about my quality. I’m the captain of the team now,” he added.



Sarfo snubbed the Swedish national team and debuted for Ghana in 2017.



