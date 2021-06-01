Kingsley Sarfo reveals how Ibrahimovic’s friend helped him get his career back on track

Sports News of Tuesday, 1 June 2021

Source: ghanasportsonline.com

Ghanaian midfielder Kingsley Sarfo has revealed details about how a friend of legendary footballer Zlatan Ibrahimovic helped him get his career back on track after he got out of jail.



The 26-year-old joined Cypriot side Olympiakos Nicosia in September 2020 following a period of two years absence from football and even signed an improved deal of an additional two years last week.



Sarfo spent a little over a year in jail over a court sentence for defilement of a young lady, according to a court judgement.



The attacking midfielder, who is capped once by Ghana at the senior level, is back on the field of play and recently signed an improved contract with the Cypriot side.



“Zlatan’s friend played a key role in helping me secure the move to Cyprus,” he told Bright Kankan Boadu on Kumasi-based Pure FM.



He revealed Olympiakos had issues with his inactivity over a two-year period but the midfielder proved himself with just a few games to convince his new club.



“Olympiakos initially had issues with me not playing for almost two years. But, after just one game for the club they got convinced about my quality. I’m now even the captain of the team,” he added.