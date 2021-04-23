You are here: HomeSports2021 04 23Article 1240333

Sports News of Friday, 23 April 2021

Disclaimer

Source: Ghana Soccernet

Kingsley Ofori joins Finnish side SJK Seinajoki on short-term deal

« Prev

Next »

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

Kingsley Ofori, EurAfrica Academy FC Kingsley Ofori, EurAfrica Academy FC

Ghanaian youngster Kingsley Ofori has signed a short-term deal for Finnish top-tier side SJK Seinajoki from EurAfrica Academy FC, GHANASoccernet.com can exclusively report.

The 19-year-old penned a six-month contract with the Veikkausliiga side in a deal brokered by ArthurLegacy Sport.

There is an option to extend his stay if he produces consistent performances.

Ofori impressed the technical handlers of Seinajoki after a trial session.

He is a creative forward with pace and skills.

Ofori will be joining the second team to ease his way to the first team.

The Drobo-born had previously attracted interest from Italian club Cremonese.

Join our Newsletter

Comments:
This article has no comments yet, be the first to comment