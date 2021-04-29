King Faisal will escape relegation - George Amoako

Sports News of Thursday, 29 April 2021

Source: Ghana Soccernet

King Faisal Chief Executive Officer, George Amoako is confident that his side can escape relegation in the ongoing 2020/2021 Ghana Premier League.



The 'Insha Allah boys' are currently in the relegation zone with 22 points and placed 17th on the league table after matchday 21.



King Faisal recorded a 1-0 win over bottom-placed Inter Allies last weekend at the Theatre of Dreams as they push to escape relegation.



George Amoako is confident his side can survive with more matches to be played in the second round of the league.



"In the first round, we find things difficult but we took advantage of the transfer window to get some players who can help the team to remain in the league. The newly Technical handlers will also help us", he told West FM.



The former Asante Kotoko CEO confirmed that management has settled all the outstanding bonuses owed to the players which will also serve as a motivation for their campaign.



"For now, we don't owe the players we have managed to pay all their outstanding bonuses so far"



King Faisal will host Karela United in their next game in the Premier League on Sunday at the Ohene Ameyaw Park.