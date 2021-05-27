King Faisal vs Eleven Wonders: Military will supervise the game - Alhaji Grusah

Sports News of Thursday, 27 May 2021

The owner of King Faisal football club, Alhaji Karim Grusah, has hinted that there might be the presence of the military in their Ghana Premier League game against Techiman Eleven Wonders.



King Faisal will play Eleven Wonders at the Ohene Ameyaw Park in Techiman for the matchday 27 fixture in the 2020/2021 Ghana Premier League.



King Faisal currently occupies the 14th position on the Premier League table while Eleven Wonders battle relegation in the 17th position on the table.



The tension in the upcoming game has generated security discussions making Alhaji Grusah call for the military to beef up security on Sunday, May 30, 2021.



“We are taking up steps to beef up security at the stadium on Saturday. We are picking information that some Eleven Wonders fans will try to disrupt the game so we planning to bring about 20 soldiers to the stadium."



“In our game against Eleven Wonders, we are going in for the win. We are planning to pay the winning bonuses on time and also clear the outstanding salaries of the players so they can be motivated to play the game," Alhaji Grusah told Happy FM.



He added that he is hoping to get a balance officiating from the match officials.



“I am praying that the referees that will officiate our games in the remaining games in the league will be fair”.



