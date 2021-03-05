Sports News of Friday, 5 March 2021

Source: Football Ghana

King Faisal skipper Fuseini Mutawakilu eyes win against Liberty Professionals

King Faisal Football Club

King Faisal captain Fuseini Mutawakilu has eyed a win against Liberty Professionals on matchday 17 of the ongoing 2020/2021 Ghana Premier League season.



The Isha Allah boys will play host to the Scientific Soccer lads at the Techiman Ohene Ameyaw Park on Sunday, March 5, 2021, and according to the player, he is hoping to see his side picking the three maximum points as they battle relegation.



“Against Liberty, It is not going to be an easy game because they are 16th on the table with 15 points whiles we are 17th with 14 points.”



“One thing is that they lost to Accra Hearts of Oak at home so I think they will be coming all out but once we are playing at home we hope to beat them,” he said.



King Faisal will begin their second-round campaign at home to Liberty Professionals.