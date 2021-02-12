Sports News of Friday, 12 February 2021

Source: Football Ghana

King Faisal's value is $2M - Alhaji Grusah

Owner of King Faisal FC, Alhaji Karim Grusah

Owner of King Faisal FC, Alhaji Karim Grusah has hinted that he is ready to sell the club for 2 million dollars.



The Ghana Premier League side has dominated the headlines for the wrong reasons over the past few years.



King Faisal is currently struggling to keep their Premier League status in the ongoing Ghana Premier League campaign, sitting just a place to the bottom with 13 points after 13 games.



In an interview, Alhaji Grusah hinted that he is ready to cash in on the club due to the financial difficulties.



"I am ever ready for anyone that is willing to buy the club. If I get a potential buyer who can cough out $2million, I will sell the club," he told Angel FM.



There's have been lots of potential people who have shown interest in recent years to acquire the club including their former player Sammy Osei Kuffour but the deal fell through in the process after unsuccessful negotiations.



King Faisal will be hosted by Ebusua Dwarfs in the matchday 14 games at the Cape Coast Stadium.