Sports News of Friday, 5 March 2021

Source: Football Ghana

King Faisal ready to negotiate Kwame Peprah’s transfer to Dreams FC, Hearts of Oak

King Faisal striker, Kwame Peprah

Ghana Premier League side King Faisal FC is reported to have expressed their readiness to negotiate the transfer of their talisman Kwame Peprah to either Dreams FC or Accra Hearts of Oak.



Accra Hearts of Oak and Dreams wrote to the Kumasi-based club to express their interest in signing the enterprising forward in their bid to strengthen their squad in the ongoing 2020/2021 Ghana Premier League season.



Kwame Peprah has had a tremendous season with the Isha Allah boy after scoring 8 goals in 15 games and has also won the man of the match award on about three occasions.



According to Otec FM, King Faisal has responded to the interested parties and is ready to negotiate with them.



Meanwhile, the second round of the 2020/2021 Ghana Premier League starts today, March 5, 2021.