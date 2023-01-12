King Faisal ready to beat Hearts of Oak - Alhaji Grusah

Sports News of Thursday, 12 January 2023

Source: footballghana.com

The owner and bankroller of King Faisal, Alhaji Karum Grusah has stressed that he is very confident the team will beat Hearts of Oak on Thursday in the Ghana Premier League.



According to him, the Kumasi-based club has prepared very well and will see off the Phobians.



“I was extremely worried about the false allegations that people made against us when King Faisal won over Hearts of Oak last season.



“That game wasn't the first time we defeated Hearts, I was looking for evidence to sue those people who were making those allegations.



“On tomorrow's game, we are preparing hard for it and I'm confident King Faisal will win if God permits,” Alhaji Grusah said in an interview with Akoma FM.



The King Faisal owner further disclosed, “There isn't going to be any special bonus for the players if they win against Hearts. But I know my players are well-prepared and motivated to win.



“Isha Allah, King Faisal win beat Hearts.”



The match between King Faisal and Hearts of Oak will be played at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium tomorrow.



The game will kick off at 18:00GMT.



